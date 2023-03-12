Lars Klingbeil criticizes that the regime in Tehran is using brutal force to support its rule. He calls for sanctions against Iran’s elite armed forces.

Dhe SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil sharply criticized the conviction of a young Iranian student and called for political consequences for the state leadership in Tehran. “The Iranian Revolutionary Guard must be on the EU terror list,” he told the Funke media group (Sunday). Anyone who tries to support their own system of rule with the most brutal violence against civil society is committing terror.

The Revolutionary Guards are Iran’s elite armed forces, designed to protect the Islamic state ideology and, above all, to prevent a coup. In recent decades, they have also risen to become an economic powerhouse in the state.

Klingbeil said he was deeply shocked by the verdict against Samaneh Asghari, for whom he had become a political sponsor in January. “The Iranian regime sentenced the young student to 18 years and three months in prison, despite absolutely unfounded allegations.” The courageous women in Iran, who have been protesting for months, have been demanding nothing more than equal rights, a self-determined life and political freedoms. Asghari must be released immediately.