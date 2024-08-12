Unless we – and Google – have overlooked something, only two top German politicians have appeared on the show “Inas Nacht” in the current legislative period: Lars Klingbeil in January and Markus Söder a few weeks ago.

The invitation to the somewhat different NDR talk show should be seen as a compliment. Because its makers will, one can assume, only ask guests who they consider to have a certain entertainment value. And conversely, it takes courage to appear on the show whose unpredictable presenter Ina Müller likes to ask indiscreet questions. And who, even more dangerously, demands a musical interlude from her guests.