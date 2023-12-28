Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

At the beginning of December, Saskia Esken and CDU leader Friedrich Merz clashed. Now the SPD leader is upping the ante again.

Berlin – SPD leader Saskia Esken has once again sharply criticized the CDU under party leader Friedrich Merz. Esken described the CDU as “extremely dangerous” for social cohesion and accused it of using the language of the AfD. “Friedrich Merz’s CDU is developing in a way that I find questionable for a party that has been responsible for many years,” said Esken in an interview with the German press agency.

Esken particularly criticized the way the CDU conducts debates on migration and citizens' money, as it treats these topics in a way that pits people against each other.

At the SPD party conference at the beginning of December, SPD leader Saskia Esken accused the CDU and CSU of inciting against the traffic lights “in concert with the AfD”. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

SPD leader Esken calls the CDU under Merz “extremely dangerous”

Esken emphasized that the use of certain terms that were previously used exclusively by the AfD endangers political culture and social cohesion. She cited the devaluation of the government and people as examples. Esken described such linguistic gaffes as “poison for our country and social cohesion”.

Esken had already sent clear words to Merz at the SPD party conference at the beginning of December and accused him of “agitating against the traffic lights in concert with the AfD”. Merz, in turn, described this choice of words as “dishonorable” and “vile”. The SPD leader simply said that she “notes how intensively he (Merz) followed our party conference.”

Esken criticizes the CDU's foreign policy under Merz

Esken went into the interview with the German press agency also addressed the Union's foreign policy stance and accused it of behavior that was damaging to the state. She criticized the CDU particularly harshly in relation to the Ukraine war. “The way in which fundamental opposition is carried out here, for example how the government, in an exceptional foreign policy situation such as Putin's attack on Ukraine, is repeatedly presented in public as hesitant and hesitant and not (as) responsible and prudent: That I think it’s politically irresponsible and it’s damaging our country.”

In the past it was a given that the opposition and the government would stand together on foreign policy issues. “The CDU seems to have lost this part of our political culture. No government before this one had to put up with such populist attacks in such a crisis situation.”

SPD leader Esken offers Merz-CDU cooperation despite criticism

Despite the criticism, Esken continued to offer the Union cooperation. She emphasized that the SPD is always ready to work with a constructive opposition. However, she criticized Merz for breaking off cooperation with the traffic light coalition on the issue of migration. “Mr Merz should appreciate that compromises are made and not repeatedly demand a willingness to work together and then cancel it again,” she said. “On our side and especially on the government’s side, it still exists.”

In this context, Esken also referred to the German pact to modernize the country, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposed to the Union in September. This proposal also included discussions with Merz on the subject of migration. However, Merz declared the cooperation ended in November because Scholz had refused to set up a joint working group to control immigration. From his point of view, the German pact on migration was “done,” said Merz at the time. (dpa/cs)

