From: Jens Kiffmeier

The decision in Hesse is approaching: The CDU is apparently planning a change in the coalition. According to a report, the SPD could replace the Greens. The news ticker.

Coalition in Hesse: CDU probably wants to announce a decision

SPD or Greens? Boris Rhein apparently has a favorite

This news ticker keeps you up to date on all developments regarding the formation of a government.

Wiesbaden – Who will govern Hesse in the future as a coalition partner alongside the CDU? Almost five weeks after the state elections, a surprise is on the horizon. According to media reports, Prime Minister Boris Rhein is said to have decided to change his government partner. Instead of continuing to govern with the Greens, the head of government would rather strive for a coalition with the SPD, the news portal wrote t-online.de on Thursday (November 9). Beforehand should The Pioneer reported about it. But is that true? Or is that just a rumor?

Coalition in Hesse: CDU wants to announce decision

After Hesse election 2023 In any case, a decision in the federal state is eagerly awaited. On Friday, the CDU wants to end the explorations with the SPD and the Greens and officially announce with whom it wants to negotiate the future coalition. The news agency made this schedule dpa known. In the past few days there have been deep discussions with both parties behind closed doors. “You go through every point,” they said. However, Rhein is now said to have made his decision in favor of the Social Democrats for substantive and strategic reasons, reported t-online.de. However, there was initially no official confirmation.

SPD instead of the Greens? In the CDU of Hesse there are supporters for every coalition

According to FR information, at the beginning of the week there were still within the CDU both votes for a continuation of the coalition with the Greens that has existed since 2014 and for a switch to the SPD. In many policy areas such as domestic and migration policy, transport and economic policy, the CDU’s positions are more in line with the SPD, but there would hardly be any conflicts with the Greens in education policy.

Black and Green governed together in relative silence for almost a decade and in the process created a basis of trust. With the SPD, on the other hand, there could be more overlap in content in some areas. However, in the former red stronghold of Hesse, the Social Democrats are now viewed by some as being somewhat exhausted in terms of personnel, given their historic losses in the state elections on October 8th.

Who will govern Hesse from 2023: Prime Minister Boris Rhein has the choice

Against this background, the question of the future coalition partner should be answered primarily from a strategic point of view. As the clear winner in the Hesse election, the CDU can in any case choose whether it will again forge a government alliance with the Greens or with the previously oppositional SPD in coalition talks. The FDP, which only just made it back into the Wiesbaden state parliament, would not be mathematically necessary for this. The CDU does not want to explore anything with the significantly strengthened, right-wing populist AfD.

According to their own statements, the Greens would have to vote on a new coalition agreement with the CDU. They would call on their almost 10,000 members in Hesse to do this. According to its own information, the SPD has reserved December 16th for a party conference in the event of an agreement with the CDU, at which around 400 delegates could decide on a coalition agreement. The new 21st Hessian state parliament will be constituted on January 18, 2024. Before that, another plenary week for the previous parliament is planned in December. (jeki/with material from dpa)