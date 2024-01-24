Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Press Split

Doesn't want AfD judges at the Constitutional Court: SPD parliamentary group leader Florian von Brunn. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The appointment of two AfD judges to the Constitutional Court in Bavaria is difficult to prevent. The SPD warns of the consequences – and insists on reform.

Munich – The AfD is being watched by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, but will in all likelihood be allowed to send two honorary judges to the State Constitutional Court. But the appointment of the right-wing populists could have political consequences. The SPD in the Bavarian state parliament is calling for a selection reform with harsh words. “We have to find a procedure for the future so that enemies of the constitution cannot become constitutional judges,” said parliamentary group leader Florian von Brunn IPPEN.MEDIA and added: “We now need a constitutional solution that prevents Nazis from holding such important positions.”

Dispute over constitutional judges: State parliament decides on AfD candidates

The scandal is inevitable. On Wednesday afternoon (January 24th, from 3:30 p.m.) the state parliament in Bavaria is to decide on the composition of the state constitutional court. A total of 15 volunteer judges will be appointed. Depending on the election results, all parliamentary groups are allowed to send their candidates; the AfD is entitled to two positions. The problem: The current selection practice stipulates that the list of candidates is voted on as a whole – according to the principle: all or none.

Söder's coalition wants to vote for the list – the SPD and the Greens against it

As early as December 2023, the SPD and the Greens tried to change the procedure and request an individual vote. The vote was postponed at that time. But now the two governing parties of the CSU and Free Voters want to vote on the list as a bloc. “For legal reasons, it is necessary to maintain the current overall voting procedure,” said the CSU parliamentary group South German newspaper on Tuesday with. There is a risk, it was said, that the entire election of judges could be challenged through a constitutional complaint if individual candidates were to fail in an individual vote. This could paralyze the entire court. There had previously been legal advice from experts.

You can also see the problem in the SPD. The argument must be taken seriously, said von Brunn. That's why his group, together with the Greens, withdrew the requests for individual votes. Nevertheless, every member of parliament is now free to vote against the list – even if this means that their own candidates fail.

“I think the AfD is the new Nazis”: SPD parliamentary group leader announces resistance

Von Brunn has already announced that he does not want to participate in the overall list. “As group leader, I will vote no. Out of his own conviction and family tradition,” he agreed IPPEN.MEDIA and referred to his own family history. His great-grandaunt Toni Pfülf was one of the SPD representatives in the Reichstag in 1933 who voted against Hitler's Enabling Act. “I feel deeply committed to this attitude. Because I think the AfD is the new Nazis,” said the SPD frontman. The Greens also do not want to support the list for similar reasons.

AfD in Bavaria: SPD insists on observation by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution

The AfD in Bavaria is now the focus of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The party recently caused serious scandals, for example when party members shouted racist songs on the sidelines of the state party conference and state parliament member Daniel Halemba was arrested for alleged incitement shortly before the state parliament was constituted.

The top staff of the AfD: coming and going View photo series

Against this background, the SPD is insisting on a reassessment of the situation. “We call on the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution to quickly submit a new assessment of the AfD,” said von Brunn. It is known that right-wing extremists and Höcke supporters have prevailed in Bavaria's AfD regional association. “The AfD in the Free State,” says von Brunn, “is a playground of Nazis and enemies of the constitution.” (jkf)