The Berlin State Secretary Sawsan Chebli competes with the Governing Mayor Michael Müller for an SPD Bundestag mandate. What does it stand for?

On October 9, 2020, one year after the attack on the synagogue in Halle, Sawsan Chebli was at a rally against anti-Semitism on Schillerstrasse in Berlin-Charlottenburg. The Berlin State Secretary is actually on parental leave, but today she wants to show solidarity.

A man in a black biker jacket, perhaps in his 50s, approaches her: “Ms. Chebli, I want to tell you one thing. I would never actually vote for the SPD. But if you compete here, then I would choose you because I have two daughters. ”He says that as if it were self-explanatory and stomps off again. Sawsan Chebli seems a little taken by surprise. Then she says: “That gives me hope.” After all, she wants to run for the Bundestag here in the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf constituency. It’s just like this: The Governing Mayor, Michael Müller, also SPD, wants that too.

Müller could have competed in his home district of Tempelhof-Schöneberg, but Juso boss Kevin Kühnert had already gotten involved there. So Müller decided to move to Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf – probably on the assumption that Chebli would make room. When she refused, the gossip was big in the capital. Some whispered that she was damaging the party and stabbing her own boss in the back – because Müller made her State Secretary in the Senate Chancellery in 2016. Others celebrated Chebli for itthat she puts an end to backroom politics and does not allow a man to suppress her.

“Why should I, as a woman, vacate the space? Why should I be humble? ”Asks Chebli at a meeting at the end of September in a Berlin café on Ku’damm. She can’t help but grin. “I live here, I am involved in the SPD, this is where my son was born, this is where he will grow up,” she says. A year ago she announced several times that she wanted to run for office.

Just a handful of appointments with Müller

She doesn’t say a bad word about Müller, but the two hardly see each other either because Chebli is on parental leave and her child is only a few months old. “I’m competing for my district, not against Michael Müller,” she says. That is “democratic competition”, it is about winning back the constituency that had fallen to the CDU in the last two federal elections.

Hardly anything can be heard from most of Berlin’s SPD giants about the unusual competition. Probably because everyone knows that internal Zoff will not get the SPD out of the 15 percent poll. Kevin Kühnert says: “My impression is that the excitement from outside is greater than in the SPD itself.” But the contrasts between the two promise an exciting duel: young versus old, woman versus man, boss versus employees, native Berliners versus Berliners with an escape history .

The political styles couldn’t be more different either: here Michael Müller, who often seems a bit brittle, the excellent political figure, as the extroverted Sawsan Chebli, busy on Twitter, usually links the content with her biography. Both sides have their fans, it’s unclear who will win in the end. Now there is a member survey of around 2,500 SPD comrades in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf: Until October 27th they can vote on whom they consider more suitable. The result, due to be announced on October 28th, is formally non-binding but will likely be followed.

The hot phase is underway, but in the pandemic it is more difficult to advertise yourself, that annoys Chebli. According to an SPD resolution, there are only a handful of dates at which Müller and Chebli can introduce themselves together. Nevertheless, she is confident of victory: “I do not stand for a continuation, but for new beginnings, perspective, for a courageous Germany that dares to put people like me in the front row.” On her Instagram profile it says: Social democrat and daughter of refugees.

Chebli always creates a connection between politics and life. “I joined the SPD because I never wanted to be so poor and penniless, never as dependent on the political decisions of others as my parents. My biography is the reason why I am where I am today, ”she says. Your interest in foreign policy, educational issues, your fight against the right – all of this is connected with it.

But Chebli’s biography is both trump and flaw, because her political content is often out of focus. There are people who roll their eyes when she starts speaking. As a woman, a devout Muslim and an educational climber, she offers three areas of attack. She is regularly showered with hatred. Most recently, she was in the headlines because of right-wing populist magazine Tichy’s insight a sexist article appearedwho disparaged her in the worst possible way.

But Chebli doesn’t just get this hatred from the right. When she condemns the boycott policy of the BDS, some call her a “traitor to the fatherland”, while others do not relieve her of her commitment to anti-Semitism. In the activist and Auschwitz survivor Esther Bejarano, however, she has a prominent advocate: “We are united in the fight against the right, against racism and anti-Semitism. We need people like Sawsan in politics. “

Strong voice against the right

Sawsan Chebli was born in West Berlin in 1978, the twelfth of thirteen children. Her parents lived as Palestinian refugees in a Lebanese refugee camp for 20 years, and in 1970 the family sought asylum in West Berlin. But up to the age of 15 Chebli is only tolerated and thus stateless. Her parents were never able to go to school and never learned German, but Chebli describes them as “wise” people who understand that education is the key to success. In cramped living conditions, the daughter fights her way up to graduation, later studying politics.

In 2010 she became a policy advisor for intercultural affairs in the Berlin Senate Department for Internal Affairs and Sport, where she promotes dialogues between Muslims and the majority society. In 2014 Frank-Walter Steinmeier made her deputy spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office. In videos that the journalist Tilo Jung made from this time for his “Jung & Naiv” format, she often seems unprepared and not particularly confident in the role of speaker. But some journalists say that Jung developed a real obsession back then to expose Chebli.

In December 2016 she becomes the representative of the State of Berlin at the federal government and State Secretary for civic engagement and international affairs. Since then she has coordinated and promoted voluntary work and is in lively exchange with the partner cities of Berlin. But above all, she is perceived as a voice against the right – and because of her love for Twitter. “Who of you haters lived with 12 siblings in 2 rooms, slept & ate on the floor, chopped wood on the weekend because coal was too expensive? Who had to wait months for wooden crayons? Nobody tells me what poverty is, ”she tweeted in 2018 when a photo was circulating with her and a Rolex.

Sawsan Chebli “Why should I, as a woman, leave the place? Why should I be humble? “

Chebli is not afraid to use the name Gerhard Schröder, who with his agenda policy is partly responsible for the decline of the Social Democrats. She says: “Schröder was my hero in the past.” His charisma, the way in which he made politics and his brutal manner would have attracted her. “I had the feeling that he was close, that he spoke the language of all of us.” Both Schröder and Chebli come from poor backgrounds; they are united by their social-democratic career.

“I’ve been an advocate of the agenda for a long time,” says Chebli. She firmly believed in the principle of “support and challenge”. “It worked for me too, that was my view of it. My father worked hard forever for very little money. Why should it be easier for others? ”It took her a while to notice the social coldness and injustice of the agenda, and she knows the shameful walks to office from her own experience. Today she says: “It is good that we are leaving Hartz IV behind,” and gives a lecture from the SPD’s new welfare state concept.

Today zoos promise to keep their animals as animal-friendly as possible. At the same time, visitors expect a feel-good experience. How much nature is there possible? In the taz on the weekend from 17./18. October 2020. Also: How to negotiate with the Kremlin – a conversation with Rüdiger von Fritsch, the former German ambassador in Moscow. And: Sawsan Chebli wants to join the Bundestag for the SPD. She doesn’t just make friends with it. From Saturday at the kiosk in eKiosk, in a practical weekend subscription and around the clock Facebook and Twitter.

Sawsan Chebli is not easy to understand. Their engagement against the right does not automatically make them the party left. She doesn’t want that at all: “I can address different target groups: young people, women, migrants, but also conservatives.” She turned away from Schröder in disappointment: “It’s sad how he lost his moral compass” she says regarding his closeness to Putin and his comments on the Navalny case.

She would like to talk more often about how the SPD could make good peace policy. Chebli wants the Bundestag to have a right of control over the decisions of the Federal Security Council. She wants to know how many weapons are being delivered to countries that have been declared partners despite human rights violations. In Turkey’s policy, it relies on solidarity with democrats, adheres to the EU accession perspective, but does not rule out sanctions in the event of human rights violations.

Some accuse her of constantly portraying herself as a victim or of being too monothematic in the fight against the right. As if the hatred she met on Twitter had no real-life counterpart. But for Chebli it is everyday life to be threatenedto show up on Nazilists. She has been under personal protection for a long time. Her closest environment advises her not to tweet so much anymore, but it is important to her to be loud and defensive.

At the rally against anti-Semitism she discovered Sigmount A. Königsberg in the crowd, the anti-Semitism officer of the Jewish community in Berlin. He says that more and more Jewish families want to send their children to Jewish schools to protect them. “Actually, all children should study together,” says Chebli. “Yes, but all parents want their children to be able to go to school safely,” he replies. Chebli nods. There is a moment of silence. Not everyone experiences the reality of 2020 in the same way.

Sawsan Chebli crawls into her black coat, she is cold, she looks tired. “I have to go to my child now,” she says and walks down the street, accompanied by LKA officers.