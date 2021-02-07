D.he SPD leadership came together for a two-day retreat. At the meeting of the party leadership around Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken, the designated candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz also takes part. The conference is under the heading: “Future for you. Social. Digital. Climate-neutral. ”The main features of the campaign and the election program are to be discussed at the meeting, which, depending on internal party preferences, may be more left-wing in the direction of an alliance with the Greens and the Left or leave greater programmatic leeway for other constellations. The SPD is currently 15 percent in surveys. The election program is to be discussed with supporters and members with as broad a participation as possible over the next three months.

Because of the corona pandemic, but also for the purpose of a detailed discussion within the party, the SPD had postponed its party conference planned for the beginning of March to May 9. What lies ahead of Scholz and the SPD is described in a discussion paper with a guiding principle on the “government program”, according to the agency, with the words: “A task of the century is piling up ahead of us.” Secretary General Lars Klingbeil reported that the party had already selected an agency and Willy -Brandt-Haus switch to election campaign mode. The SPD has “a record that can be seen”.

The SPD answered the question of who is the best person to succeed Angela Merkel with the candidacy of Olaf Scholz. The Union is “a party that remains in the status quo”, the Greens know everything better, but remain vague. “We are up for this election campaign and we want to win,” said Klingbeil in the Willy Brandt House. Scholz said that one was “right in the middle” of the race to catch up. The SPD is ready and has “a plan”.