Franziska Giffey has declared that she does not want to “stick” to her position as mayor. Now the SPD politician could step into the second row.

Update from March 1st, 9:35 p.m.: Berlin’s Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) can imagine taking up a position as a senator in a possible black-red state government: “Yes, I am willing to make my contribution as a senator to ensuring that good government work is successful,” said Giffey this Wednesday after a meeting of the SPD state board as a result of the debacle in the Berlin elections. “I’m doing this for Berlin, I’m doing this for the SPD,” she added.

The SPD committee decided with a majority to start coalition negotiations with the election winner, the CDU. After the conclusion, the SPD is planning a member survey, as Giffey further announced. The Berlin SPD chose the CDU as a possible coalition partner “out of respect for the election results”. The party’s previous coalition with the Greens and Left lost around 250,000 votes in the repeat election, Giffey said. “We are doing this out of responsibility for Berlin,” said Giffey about the SPD’s approach. There is hope for a real new beginning.

After the Berlin election: the Berlin SPD wants to conduct coalition negotiations with the CDU

Update from March 1st, 8:50 p.m.: The Berlin SPD wants to start coalition negotiations with the election winner, the CDU. Board member Kevin Hönicke announced this on Wednesday evening via Twitter. According to party circles, CDU top candidate Kai Wegner will also propose an alliance with the SPD around Giffey – the CDU state executive wants to decide tomorrow, Thursday, whether the two parties will finally enter coalition negotiations after the Berlin elections.

Berlin election: According to CDU circles, the top candidate is aiming for a coalition with the SPD

Update from March 1st, 5:50 p.m.: According to party circles, the Berlin election winner, the CDU, is aiming for a government alliance with the SPD. CDU top candidate Kai Wegner wanted to propose to the state executive that coalition negotiations be started with the Social Democrats, she learned German Press Agency (dpa) on Wednesday. Previously had the Berlin morning post reported.

The CDU board of directors will meet tomorrow, Thursday, to decide. A party spokesman said he would not comment on the process. The state board of the Berlin SPD advises loudly dpa since the afternoon on the question with whom the party should start coalition negotiations.

After the Berlin election: CDU and SPD want to hold coalition talks – does Giffey vacate her post?

Update from March 1, 5:05 p.m.: According to media reports, SPD state party leader Franziska Giffey favors a coalition with the CDU. It is not yet clear whether the state board will take part in this alliance. According to the SPD, the state executive wanted the deliberations on this German Press Agency (dpa) lead this Wednesday.

The CDU state board will not meet until tomorrow, Thursday, for consultation. The left will deal with the coalition question at the party conference on Friday. The Greens have announced a small party conference for next Tuesday, but a coalition recommendation is expected this week.

Berlin: Giffey irritates the Greens with an offer to the CDU – does she vacate the executive chair?

First report from Wednesday, March 1st, 3:47 p.m.: Berlin – The exploratory talks between the parties end in Berlin. The CDU had recently leaked a preference for coalition talks with the SPD. Berlin’s SPD front woman Franziska Giffey also seems to have clear ideas – she even seems ready to give up her seat in the Red Town Hall. Both greens however, one is irritated in view of the current developments.

Berlin coalitions: Giffey’s approach to the CDU irritated the Greens

The news came as a surprise: Berlin’s governing mayor Giffey wants to lead her party into an alliance with the Christian Democrats under Kai Wegner (CDU). The SPD politician would thus clear the way for the CDU’s top candidate to the Red City Hall and step into the second row herself. Reports about the Social Democrat’s plans went through the press on Tuesday evening (February 28) – although the final assessments of the talks between the SPD, the Greens and the Left were still pending. Green top candidate Bettina Jarasch declared loudly BZshe had no knowledge of the preferences.

Jarasch said: “We were also surprised by the SPD’s plans from the press,” and further: “On Monday we agreed that we would evaluate and conclude our red-green-red talks together on Wednesday.” Giffey “spoke out against the continuation of a progressive policy for Berlin,” the Greens said.

The negotiations between Red-Green-Red had apparently made Jarasch optimistic: “The talks for an eco-social future for Berlin were on the right track,” she said, “there were no irreconcilable differences.” The Left Party also warns of an impending “social and societal rollback” in the event of a coalition between the CDU and SPD.

Giffey and the Rotes Rathaus after the Berlin elections in 2023: “I’m not attached to my office. Really not”

Just recently, Giffey had in the Time explains: “I am not attached to my position. Really not.” Your push for coalition talks with the CDU after Berlin election 2023 could underline that. In a black-red coalition, Giffey would lose her position, but under a red-green-red coalition, the SPD would be the strongest force, so Giffey could remain the governing mayor. Despite everything, she is likely to play an important role in a grand coalition, for example as a senator – even if it would be a step backwards for her.

The Time Giffey said: “The election night was very bitter for the SPD. For me personally, it was also one of the hardest days of my career. Nevertheless, I don’t think it’s presumptuous to want to continue playing a formative role in the city as a runner-up.”

Giffey’s career is probably not over, no matter which constellation will rule Berlin at the end. In the next election in 2026, she could theoretically run again as the top candidate. The Red Town Hall chapter is therefore not closed in perspective, even if it has to vacate its place for the time being – currently the signs are saying goodbye to the mayor’s chair. (ales)