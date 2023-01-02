Home page politics

Of: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

SPD politician Michael Müller defends Chancellor Scholz’s Ukraine policy. At the same time, communication channels are important for negotiations. All information in the news ticker.

cancellation the Leopard tank delivery to the Ukraine : “No ill-considered solo efforts” by Germany

the to the : “No ill-considered solo efforts” by Germany negotiations only by conversations : SPD foreign politician Müller criticizes the FDP and the Greens

only by : SPD foreign politician Müller criticizes the FDP and the Greens This news ticker on diplomacy in Ukraine war becomes ongoing updated.

Munich/Berlin – Weapons deliveries to Ukraine are a matter of much discussion in the West. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg called for more military support for Ukraine. Germany’s hesitant attitude has been criticized by some. The military expert Gustav Gressel spoke last Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA that a delivery of Leopard 2 main battle tanks could be of crucial importance for the course of the war. But the refusal to deliver was reaffirmed by SPD foreign politician Michael Müller. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of discussions.

War in Ukraine: delivery of Leopard tanks canceled again

SPD politician Müller could only present the delivery of the Leopard tanks in coordination with NATO. “It will certainly stay with our foreign policy line, that there are no ill-considered solo efforts,” said Müller on Monday in the ARD morning magazine. Countries like the USA and France, “which have systems comparable to this Leopard tank, just don’t deliver either,” argued Müller. Germany wants to “definitely continue to avoid NATO becoming a direct war party”.

“It would be an escalation that none of us want to imagine if NATO became a direct war party against Russia,” emphasized the SPD politician, who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag. In the past, Ukraine had already expressed wishes that the NATO partners could not have fulfilled. Müller defended Olaf Scholz’s Ukraine policy. Germany is helping with modern systems, humanitarian support and by taking in a million Ukrainian refugees.

Müller was the Governing Mayor of Berlin from 2014 to 2021. The 58-year-old has been a member of the German Bundestag since the 2021 federal election.

Offers to talk in the Ukraine war: “It’s unfortunate that the Greens and the FDP don’t understand that”

“There always has to be an offer to talk. It’s unfortunate that the Greens and the FDP don’t understand that,” said Müller. Although military strength is necessary, one must constantly make offers for talks, he said. The Chancellor is the only one who keeps looking for contacts. In the Ukraine war, talks could be used to negotiate a peace agreement or at least a ceasefire.

“It would be good if the Foreign Ministry also understood that you need contacts and channels beyond Putin in order to be able to enter into negotiations as quickly as possible as soon as the situation is there,” Müller continued. So far, however, there are hardly any signs of a peaceful solution between the conflicting parties. (vk/afp)