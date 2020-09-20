Protected from viruses, but not from criticism: Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) makes a point in the debate about racism … Photo: dpa

Domestic politicians from the SPD, FDP and the Greens have asked Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) to commission their own racism study on the police. It was “the wrong way” that the minister, despite the discoveries Several chat groups with right-wing extremist content at the police in North Rhine-Westphalia “continue to stubbornly reject an independent study,” said SPD deputy parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese, the Tagesspiegel published in Berlin.

Wiese explained that a study in close consultation with trade unions and staff councils could “make the discussion more objective and provide preventive approaches in order to actively prevent such incidents in the future”. This also serves to protect the police officers in their daily work and strengthens “the large number of those who have both feet on the ground of the Basic Law and who work for our democracy every day”.

Seehofer had stated at the weekend that despite the investigation against 29 officials, he would not commission a study that dealt exclusively with the police and the allegations of structural racism within the police. The Ministry of the Interior is preparing a study on racism in society, he told “Bild am Sonntag”: “This requires a much broader approach for society as a whole, and we are working on this.”

CDU parliamentary group deputy doubts the usefulness of a police study

The vice-chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Thorsten Frei, questioned the usefulness of a study on extremism among the police. “In the past, similar investigations quickly reached their methodological limits,” said the CDU politician to the German press agency.

It is “relatively naive to believe that around 300,000 police officers indicate in surveys or sociological studies whether they have extremist attitudes”. Rather, Frei pleaded for a strong constitutional protection and strong security authorities with corresponding powers.

The domestic political spokeswoman for the Greens parliamentary group, Irene Mihalic, said that Seehofer’s demand was “nothing more than a smoke candle to distract from the incidents at the police.”

Studies on racism in society have been around for a long time. It is “essential to carry out a scientific study specifically for the police in order to obtain reliable data on the extent and, above all, the causes of anti-constitutional attitudes within the police”. This is necessary because the police exercise the monopoly of violence inside and special demands are made on officers.

Horrified by the incidents in his state police: NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) in a state parliament debate on the subject. Photo: dpa

“Such an investigation would above all strengthen the back of the officers who have both feet firmly on the ground of our constitution,” said Mihalic, who used to work as a police officer herself. The Green politician welcomed the fact that some state interior ministers are no longer waiting for Horst Seehofer, but want to commission their own studies.

The FDP also considers its own study to be necessary. “Since reports of right-wing extremist incidents at the security authorities are likely to shake the confidence of the population, a scientific study should continue to be kept in view”, said the domestic policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Konstantin Kuhle. Seehofer’s proposal for a study on racism in society could therefore “only be a first step”.

Kuhle welcomed the fact that the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution wants to present the overdue report on racism and extremism in the security authorities by the end of the month. “It was a mistake that the nationwide picture of the situation was not presented together with the Constitutional Protection Report 2019 and is still a long time coming,” he said.