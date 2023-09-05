Home page politics

Fabian Mueller

Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In a recent poll, Olaf Scholz’s SPD only got 16 percent of the votes, while the Union ended up with 27 percent.

Berlin – In a current Forsa survey, the SPD only comes to 16 percent – ​​and thus to its worst value since the last federal election. Compared to the previous week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party lost one percentage point, according to the trend barometer survey published on Tuesday RTL and nv emerges. The Union, on the other hand, was able to gain one percentage point and reached 27 percent.

The values ​​for the other parties remained unchanged: the AfD was still at 21 percent, the Greens at 14, the FDP at seven and the Left at four percent, which remains below the five percent mark. When it came to chancellor preferences, CDU leader Friedrich Merz gained one percentage point and drew level with Olaf Scholz – 22 percent of voters would choose one of the two candidates. The Greens Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock would choose 17 percent.

Bundestag election survey: SPD with a bad result, the Union builds up a cushion

In a constellation with Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck, 21 percent would choose Scholz, 20 percent for Merz and 16 percent for Habeck. The Green politician can thus make up one percentage point compared to the previous week.

It was also asked which party could best solve Germany’s problems. The CDU and CSU received the most votes with 12 percent, one point more than in the previous week. The Greens also gain a point and now have 9 percent, the SPD also has 9 percent. FDP with 3 percent and AfD with 7 percent are still behind. The majority opted for “No Party” – two percentage points less than in the previous week.

Respondents felt that the federal government was the most important topic of the past week at 41 percent, 35 percent named the war in Ukraine, and 26 percent named energy and energy prices. Climate and environment employed 14 percent, the affair of the Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger only 9 percent of those surveyed. For the survey, Forsa interviewed 2,506 people from August 29 to September 4. (AFP/fmu)