From: Andrew Schmid

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, M), Hendrik Wüst (CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Franziska Giffey (SPD), Governing Mayor of Berlin, come to a press conference after a meeting in the Chancellery. © Hannibal Hanschke/dpa

Karl Lauterbach does not want to know anything about rapid relaxation of the corona virus. A week before the next summit, the federal states started a parallel easing offensive.

In Germany, an adjustment of the Corona rules is being discussed.

The next Corona summit will take place on February 16. Before that, there were relaxations in some federal states (see first report).

The SPD committed itself to opening steps (see update from February 9, 12:02 p.m.).

February 9 update at 1:01 p.m: 2G in retail now also falls in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) promised an adjustment after the next summit. “Together with the Prime Ministers, we will discuss a step-by-step plan for more perspectives that will responsibly secure the openings with basic protection,” said Wüst, who is currently MPK Chairman, of the German Press Agency. “That means wearing a mask and keeping your distance where necessary.” This also applies to retail.

The Rhineland-Palatinate state government also wants to do without the previous corona restrictions in retail. Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) called for a nationwide decision: “It is clear that 2G will definitely fall in retail.”

Before the Corona summit: SPD countries commit to opening steps

February 9 update at 12:02 p.m: Germany is on course to relax the corona virus. The next Corona summit on February 16 is therefore eagerly awaited. At the last meeting there was already talk of an “opening perspective”. Now the steps could be implemented nationwide. Again Business Insider reported, the SPD-led federal states have already committed themselves to the first opening steps. The Social Democrats are the head of government in seven federal states.

Everything is subject to whether the current Corona situation allows it. Exactly which opening steps are to be taken has not yet been clarified in the informal preliminary talks for the Prime Ministers’ Conference. This should be done by the weekend at the latest. There are signs of relaxation in the areas of sporting and cultural events as well as certain 2G rules (see first report).

Corona: One week before the next summit: Several federal states relax – Lauterbach slows down

First report from February 8th: Munich – In Germany, the relaxation of the corona virus has been discussed intensively for days. Several federal states are now pushing ahead – and are already setting the course for the future course of pandemic policy a week before the next federal-state meeting on February 16th. The Minister of Health is less offensive.

Corona loosening: Bavaria’s “entry into the exit” – Söder relaxes

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder * announced comprehensive easing for the Free State on Monday. Although the incidence is high (Tuesday: 1819.1), it is “no longer the indicator.” Hospitalization is more important. The health system is currently not threatened with overload. “Entering the exit” therefore makes sense, according to the CSU boss. He therefore wanted to promote a “gentle and controlled opening”.

In concrete terms, this means: omission of the curfew, 3G for body-related services such as the hairdresser (previously 2G), 15,000 spectators at sporting events (previously 10,000), cultural utilization of 75 percent. The new Bayern rules at a glance.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) relaxes in the Free State. © Sven Hoppe/dpa/archive image

Corona: Relaxation in Baden-Württemberg is being prepared – Günther gives way in Kiel

There are also initial tendencies towards rule adjustments from Baden-Württemberg. The government around Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) wants to adapt the measures for major events, gastronomy and schools. As was heard in advance, more spectators are to be allowed in sports and culture again. In addition, 2G should only apply if the corona situation is tense. This is currently not the case. In Baden-Württemberg, the Greens govern together with the CDU.

Daniel Günther, Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, also spoke cautiously about easing. The CDU politician spoke out in favor of the states being able to relax the corona rules independently of one another. At the next MPK, Schleswig-Holstein will work to continue on the path taken back to normality, Günther said Editorial network Germany. “This can also mean different speeds in the countries due to the different vaccination rates.” The native of Kiel is setting the direction to a certain extent: easing yes, but apparently no uniformity.

Corona: Numerous federal states are phasing out the 2G rule in retail

The first adjustments will be made as early as Wednesday (February 9), when the 2G rule in retail in Schleswig-Holstein expires. The same applies to SPD-governed Brandenburg. On Saturday, corresponding regulations will also come into force in the SPD states of Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and the 2G rule in retail is also to be lifted shortly in Bremen – but FFP2 masks remain mandatory everywhere. For Berlin, the Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) announced on Tuesday that the 2G rule in retail would expire on February 18.

In Hesse, customers no longer need proof of vaccination or recovery when shopping since Monday. Previously, several federal states had already withdrawn the 2G rule in retail due to court decisions, such as Bavaria, Lower Saxony and Saarland. In Saxony-Anhalt, on the other hand, 2G still applies in retail, while 3G largely applies in Thuringia and Saxony.

Corona loosening: Lauterbach warns – “The situation is not really under control yet”

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) does not believe the time has come to relax the corona measures. “The situation is not really under control yet,” said Lauterbach on Tuesday at a joint press conference with RKI President Lothar Wieler*. The seven-day incidence of new corona infections reached another high on Tuesday at 1441.0. If it were to be relaxed too quickly, “then we would lengthen the wave significantly,” he said – and asked for patience. He expects noticeable loosening before Easter.

Lauterbach warned: “We have far too many deaths to mourn” and made it clear: “With the current measures we are able to keep the wave under control. Quick easing would not allow the wave to flatten out quickly. That’s why a discussion about quick openings is out of place. ”But that discussion already seems to be in full swing. And on top of that, the latest Union statements added the chapter on compulsory care vaccination. (as) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA