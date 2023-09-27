Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Because they do not agree with the SPD’s handling of Hubert Aiwanger in the leaflet affair, two city councilors are leaving the Social Democratic Party.

Rottenburg an der Laaber – A big bang shortly before the Bavarian state elections on October 8th: Out of disappointment with their party’s handling of the Hubert Aiwanger leaflet affair, the only two SPD city councilors in Aiwanger’s hometown of Rottenburg an der Laaber in the Landshut district are from the Social Democrats resigned from the party.

Leaflet affair surrounding Hubert Aiwanger: SPD city councilor goes to the Free Voters

City councilor Peter Bauer wants to join the Free Voters, the previous SPD parliamentary group leader Angelika Wimmer has not yet decided. Both gave the reasons on Wednesday evening at the request of the German Press Agency (dpa) a dissatisfaction on certain points with the policies of the SPD. However, the decisive factor was the SPD’s handling of Aiwanger in the leaflet affair. Several media outlets reported about it. Both want to keep their city council mandate.

“I had to take this step to make a statement,” said Wimmer about her departure. Among other things, she criticized early calls from the SPD to the Bavarian Economics Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger to resign because of the affair. “I don’t run an election campaign by badmouthing other people,” she said of her decision. That is not the style of politics that she represents.

In focus because of the leaflet affair: Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger before the Bavarian state elections. © IMAGO / Nordphoto

Her parliamentary group colleague Peter Bauer also confirmed this dpa his exit. Bauer wants to join the Free Voters. At the beginning of October, after his vacation, he will present the membership application to the board. Wimmer, however, said she had not yet decided. She is initially non-partisan.

Rottenburg an der Laaber: SPD city councilors resign from their party

“I’ll leave it open whether I’ll join a group. “I’m close to the Free Voters, but I haven’t signed anything.” The first mayor of the city of Rottenburg, Alfred Holzner (Free Voters), said dpa: “I have clearly felt the frustration of both of them in the last few weeks. So it didn’t come as a surprise to me when both of them told me that they were leaving the SPD.”

I don’t campaign by badmouthing other people.

Leaflet affair surrounding Hubert Aiwanger: Markus Söder stands by Bavaria’s economics minister

For the work in the city council, this means that the number of mandates from the Free Voters will increase to eight or nine, said Holzner. However, this means that the Free Voters faction does not achieve an absolute majority in the body with 20 councilors. In local politics there are usually no close voting results, so the new constellation is not that relevant in practice.

The administration is currently checking whether the two of them could keep their current seats on the committees. If both join the Free Voters faction, they could probably keep their committee seats. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) stuck to his deputy Aiwanger despite the allegations. (pm/dpa)