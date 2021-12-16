Home page politics

When the SPD was still 12 percent in February 2020, Martin Schulz said a social democratic chancellor. © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

The SPD will provide the next Federal Chancellor, said Martin Schulz in February 2020. At that time, Markus Lanz laughed at him for his almost percent-accurate forecast.

Munich – At the beginning of summer things looked good for the Union in the polls. In a Forsa survey at the end of June, it came to a full 30 percent. The SPD, on the other hand, was just 14 percent. The turning point began only three months before the general election: The Union’s values ​​crumbled and fell steadily, while the Social Democrats recorded clear gains with almost every new poll.

The social democrat Martin Schulz is also likely to have been pleased about the development of the values. The prognosis that he threw in Markus Lanz’s room more than a year ago in February 2020 finally became a reality. At that time he said that the SPD could appoint the next Federal Chancellor. And so it actually happened: Olaf Scholz was elected as the new German Chancellor.

Martin Schulz’s statement came at a time when the SPD was particularly hopeless in the polls. At 12 percent, the difference to the Union, which was in first place with 28 percent, did not seem to catch up. In the Forsa survey, the Social Democrats came in third behind the Greens (23 percent). Schulz was, however, quite optimistic on the Markus Lanz program on February 5, 2020, despite the values ​​at the time.

Union politician Friedrich Merz, who is currently running for the CDU chairmanship, was also there. During Schulz’s prognosis, he could not resist a weird look and a slight smile in the ZDF studio. “With 22-23 percent, the SPD is the next Federal Chancellor,” said Schulz. Merz responded with an astonished – and mocking – “Oh”. These values ​​are possible for the SPD, said Schulz in the program.

Audience laughs at SPD man Schulz’s forecast for the federal election – it actually becomes a reality

Friedrich Merz wasn’t the only one laughing at Schulz. The audience reacted similarly. Simultaneous laughter could be seen and heard in the background as Schulz spoke of the possible values ​​for the SPD. The social democratic Schulz also made predictions for other parties, including the future coalition partners in the traffic light federal government. For the Greens, he reckoned with Markus Lanz 18-19-20 percent. “8-9 percent for the Left or the FDP, possible,” he emphasized.

Even if not exactly to the percent, his prognosis for the next federal election turned out to be correct. With 25.7 percent – higher than the value suggested by Schulz – the SPD emerged victorious from the election. The Union suffered defeat and brief efforts for a Jamaica coalition failed. After the establishment of a traffic light coalition with the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, took over the Chancellery – in line with Schulz’s statement.

Friedrich Merz, who visibly made fun of Martin Schulz’s prognosis at the time, said after the election to the WDR: “This is a heavy electoral defeat for the Union, and we have to deal with that first, but it takes time. A lot of mistakes have been made in the past. ”Now he is hoping for good results against his competitors in the member survey for the CDU chairmanship.(bb)