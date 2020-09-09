Within the Cum-Ex affair he’s stated to have saved a financial institution 1,000,000 fee. When requested within the Bundestag, Scholz stated little.

BERLIN taz | The Warburg-Cum-Ex affair doesn’t look good for the Hamburg SPD. The long-established Hamburg Warburg Financial institution was concerned in Cum-Ex offers. Cum-Ex was organized, felony fraud. Banks stole ten billion euros from the German state.

In 2016 and 2017, claims of as much as 90 million euros because of outdated cum-ex offers rolled in the direction of the Warburg Financial institution. Enterprise was dangerous for the financial institution again then. Warburg boss Christian Olearisus tried to keep away from fee. The banker, who was very properly linked in Hamburg, joined the SPD, met with the price range politician Johannes Kahrs and donated 45,000 euros to the comrades in Hamburg.

All different events concerned within the affair – the Ministry of Finance in Berlin and tax investigators from North Rhine-Westphalia – insisted that the financial institution should pay EUR 47 million in Hamburg earlier than the declare expired. Solely the Hamburg tax authorities noticed it in a different way. Olearius was profitable. Warburg did not pay.

Olaf Scholz, then mayor of Hamburg, met Olearius 3 times in 2016 and 2017. “A great mayor has plenty of conversations,” stated Scholz within the Bundestag on Wednesday. What appeared suspicious, nevertheless, was that Scholz had solely remembered as soon as in an earlier questionnaire within the finance committee. Within the finance committee on Wednesday, the SPD candidate for chancellor now additionally admitted the opposite, already documented conferences.

Scholz: Proof against lobbyism?

In any other case, nevertheless, he could not bear in mind something as ordinary. By the way, the choice was a matter for the tax workplace, over which politicians don’t have any affect. He’s resistant to affect by lobbyists. “I will be very cussed,” stated Scholz within the Bundestag. That is the road of protection.

The Inexperienced Lisa Paus doesn’t assume that is credible. That Scholz merely forgot three conferences, a telephone name and a letter from Olearius is hardly believable. In any case, it was about Cum-Ex and a famend Hamburg financial institution on the brink. Scholz known as Olearius on November 9, 2016. He had despatched him a paper beforehand, justifying why the financial institution did not need to pay. Scholz really useful that the banker ahead the letter to Finance Senator Peter Tschentscher with out additional remark. On November seventeenth Hamburg tax officers and the tax administration determined to let the Warburg case turn into statute-barred.

That could not be a coincidence, stated Paus within the Bundestag. The left-wing politician Fabio De Masi, who shines with acuteness within the Cum-Ex affair, requested the Bundestag why Scholz even suggested forwarding the Warburg letter when the whole lot was solely a matter for the tax workplace.

A realization on Wednesday is: Scholz is aware of what Teflon is. “You may make issues,” he replies vaguely. However he had many conversations as mayor. On the tip to ahead the letter to the finance senator, he says tightly: “It was referred to the official channel. That’s at all times the precise strategy. ”There’s typically no topic and no writer within the finance minister’s sentences. Political duty is disposed of in passive constructions.

Suspicious – however there aren’t any tangible issues

If we observe Scholz’s model, as mayor he had nothing to do with the donation to the SPD. In Hamburg there’s a strict separation between the federal government and the celebration with a purpose to keep away from bribery of public officers so far as attainable. Nonetheless, Scholz was SPD chief in Hamburg till 2018.

Based on Scholz’s model, a tax officer particularly should have been answerable for the Warburg determination – contemplating the truth that Cum-Ex was a extremely politicized case, this appears unlikely. That Scholz, to place it mildly, does nothing to make clear the case, reinforces the suspicion that there’s something to be hid.

Particularly that Scholz, with a purpose to keep away from the attainable chapter and job loss, turned a blind eye, though there was proof that the financial institution had openly enriched itself on the expense of the state. However there’s a distinction between unlikely and confirmed mistaken.

Based on Inexperienced Lisa Paus, Scholz will in all probability not be invited to the finance committee. That does not make sense with somebody who cannot bear in mind something. Or solely when there are new info.