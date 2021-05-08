D.In the coming months, the SPD will conduct what is perhaps the most harmonious and most coherent election campaign in its recent history – and the one with the least chance of success. They are still spreading optimism in the Willy Brandt House. On Sunday, Olaf Scholz will be officially lifted onto the sign of the chancellor candidate with praise. But what if it was only 16 percent in September?

Olaf Scholz has a plan, and the SPD has one too. The party already clarified its leadership question in August. Scholz promised not to join the election campaign immediately, but to keep working. There were enough other Social Democrats in the ruling opposition. You will continue to fight valiantly for Scholz, you know yourself that there is no alternative to him. Scholz, who has long outgrown the Juso coat, has to rhetorically ignore discrepancies in the election manifesto. A rent cap like the one in Berlin would not have existed with him as Hamburg’s mayor. But he will appear in the Bundestag election program. If Scholz is lucky, he is not often asked about this topic.

Greens are no longer allies, but opponents

Because who is actually interested in the SPD’s candidate for chancellor? A sad question with a possibly even sadder answer. The fight in the Union between Armin Laschet and Markus Söder offered crime fiction potential, the nomination of Annalena Baerbock was exciting.

Nothing is more fatal in an election campaign than this impression on the voter: He won’t win anyway, my vote has been given away. What power option does Scholz have? The Greens are no longer the allies, but the main opponent. Baerbock and Habeck would also form a coalition with the Union immediately. So whoever wants to vote out of the Union has to vote for the SPD? Scholz is not the man for a camp election campaign. He shouldn’t think much of an alliance with the Left Party, more of a traffic light. But then the SPD would have to take big steps towards a presumably strengthened FDP, for example on the subject of tax increases. It will be difficult to sell that to the left-wing SPD base.

The fact that Scholz looks pale compared to his competitors may not seem a disadvantage at first glance. Because that was exactly the calculation of the party leadership: Scholz – you know me. The male version of Merkel, reliable, concerned about safety. The SPD is counting on the fact that many Merkel voters think Laschet is too weak and do not trust a young woman with no government experience to be Chancellor. Pretty schofelig for a party that calls itself progressive. So be it. Even after Martin Schulz’s candidacy, the SPD had to learn that hype would not lead to an election victory.

The focus is on respect and the future

And yet Scholz’s lack of charisma is a problem. In his own party, he was able to assert himself as the top candidate, but only because there was no alternative. Nobody really wanted Scholz – except himself, of course. That connects him with Laschet. And it’s a big disadvantage for both of them compared to Baerbock. One can still cope with not being wanted by the party. It can even be part of the success, see Schmidt and Schröder. But the electorate should like you. As Federal Minister of Finance, Scholz was a very popular politician for a long time, and he still is. But where Laschet has to speak of luck that he belongs to the Chancellor and Merkel party CDU, the party is ballast for Scholz.

The SPD does not want to be greener than the Greens, and that is the right decision. Willy Brandt, whose name the SPD is still popular in folklore today, was once successful because he made the SPD a better union. Could the Social Democrats be the better Greens today? By reconciling the industrialized country of Germany with the constraints of an ambitious climate policy?

The party wants to put the concepts of respect and future at the center of its campaign. The state should take care of the citizens and at the same time be made crisis-proof. In this framework narrative, the traditional and the new could be combined. Better wages for maintaining and expanding the digital infrastructure, for example. Money will be scarce after the pandemic, on the other hand, citizens are apparently ready to invest in a resilient state. But there is a lack of belief: In surveys, citizens do not currently consider the SPD to be competent in economic matters.

So things are not looking good for Scholz five months before the election. But Corona has also taught that the world and its citizens can change quickly. Are new times dawning after the pandemic? Maybe. But it can also be that the past few months have brought enough upheaval for many people that they only long for freedom in their private lives and rather want continuity at the top of the country. But the SPD shouldn’t rely too much on this vague hope.