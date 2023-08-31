In the affair surrounding an anti-Semitic leaflet from the school days of the Bavarian Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (free voters), the SPD called for his immediate resignation. “What sees the light of day bit by bit every day is an attitude that can only have one consequence: resignation,” said SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese of the Düsseldorf newspaper Rheinische Post.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Free Voters in the other federal states “just shook their heads and are stunned by Aiwanger,” he added. If the head of the Free Voters stays in office longer, “that will also become more and more of a problem for Markus Söder,” said Wiese.

The state board of free voters in Bavaria, the board of directors of the state parliamentary group and the cabinet members of the free voters in the state, however, declared that they “closed” behind Aiwanger, as the Bavarian state association of free voters announced on Wednesday. They “resist all attempts at defamation and speculation” about Aiwanger, it said.

According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Aiwanger was suspected of having written and distributed an anti-Semitic leaflet when he was at school in the 1980s. Specimens are said to have been found in his satchel. The party leader of the Free Voters said at the weekend that he was not the originator. At the same time, his brother took responsibility for it.

At a crisis meeting of the coalition committee of the CSU and Free Voters on Tuesday, Söder handed Aiwanger a catalog of 25 questions about the leaflet, which he said should answer in writing. At the same time, he initially continued to cling to his deputy prime minister. According to the current situation, dismissing Aiwanger would be “excessive,” he said.







Aiwanger himself rejected allegations of right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism on Wednesday. For “the last few decades” he could “put all hands on fire” in this regard, he told journalists in Donauwörth with a view to the reports on the leaflet. He is “not an anti-Semite, not an extremist”.