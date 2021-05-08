ofFlorian Naumann shut down

The SPD is planning big things for its party congress. A “race to catch up” should start. Hopes rest on Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz – there are taunts for the Greens.

Berlin – Despite some bad polls for the party – the SPD continues to believe in a success in the federal election in September. Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz * should judge it. On Sunday (May 9th) the comrades want to set the course accordingly at a digital party congress – and officially elect Scholz as their husband for the Chancellery.

SPD party congress in the election year: Scholz should “transfer good values ​​to the party”

In fact, it was only on Friday that the ZDF political barometer saw Scholz in the front when the Chancellor questioned Armin Laschet (CDU) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens). “On Sunday we will make it clear that Olaf Scholz is central to our election campaign. He has good personal values ​​and it is now important to transfer these personal values ​​to the party, ”said Klingbeil on Friday in the“ ZDF ”morning magazine.

One must acknowledge that the SPD * has the candidate for chancellor who is “experienced, who is decisive, who has international experience,” said Klingbeil. In the coming months, people would ask themselves who could lead the country, which is facing difficult decisions both domestically and internationally, in the future.

SPD selects candidate for chancellor at party congress: Scholz sees himself as “someone who has found out how to govern”

Klingbeil explained the poor approval ratings for his party by saying that people in Germany are currently mainly concerned with the corona pandemic. The election campaign had only started a few days ago, and the party congress on Sunday was the “starting shot for the race to catch up”.

Scholz himself remained highly optimistic – despite ridicule for his ambitions to become chancellor in the past week *. In a conversation with the rbb-Inforadio, the SPD politician stated that the current “weakness” of the Union is the prerequisite for everything that is possible for the SPD in the election year. He himself has the best prerequisites for the Chancellery: “I’ve been someone for a long time who has figured out how to govern in the German federal government or as head of one of the countries in Germany. We have also developed good plans, because we also need confidence when we think about the future. “

SPD wants to win despite poll flops with Chancellor candidate Scholz – because Laschet and Baerbock do not move?

“Of course I see the polls,” said Klingbeil on Friday in Berlin in view of the significantly lower SPD values ​​compared to the Union, but above all to the Greens. But he is convinced that there are many conservatives in Germany who do not consider the Union candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) to be a convincing offer and that many people in Germany do not want a Green Chancellor. Olaf Scholz has experience, seriousness, decision-making power and a clear idea of ​​how the country must develop in order to be prepared for the future.

In view of the soaring survey of the Greens with their candidate Annalena Baerbock *, Klingbeil said: “The Greens are something of a political pseudo giant at the moment.” In the countries in which they co-govern, it shows how great the contradiction between demands and real ones Politics with the Greens is. Klingbeil told Laschet that he would hardly recover from his mediocre image and mediocre values ​​for the CDU under his leadership until the election.

SPD party conference in Berlin: 600 delegates switched on – Greens will follow suit in June, Union is still working on the program

At its party conference in Berlin, the SPD also wants to adopt its election program with 600 digitally connected delegates. The Greens, meanwhile, face difficulties in adopting their program *. The Union, on the other hand, is still working on its paper.

With its “future program”, the SPD wants to set itself apart from the policies of the “GroKo” and the previous coalition partner Union. Demands for a new citizen’s money, wealth tax and a speed limit of 130 on motorways indicate a striving for a more modern and ecological image in the federal election campaign. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.