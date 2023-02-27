Home page politics

Hubert Aiwanger at the political Ash Wednesday of the Free Voters in the Deggendorf town hall. © Daniel Löb/dpa

Hubert Aiwanger comes from Lower Bavaria and likes to speak dialect. According to Bayern-SPD, he went too far with a saying. An expert finds it “inconsequential”.

Deggendorf – Hubert Aiwanger likes to use a rather down-to-earth choice of words in the election campaign. Especially on political Ash Wednesday, when things are traditionally a little rougher. And so the Bavarian Economics Minister in his speech – like the country’s father Söder – railed against the Greens in particular. When he discussed the green “politics of doom” in Deggendorf, the deputy prime minister got really angry.

Aiwanger spoke about transport policy while defending driving. “If the car is driven in a climate-correct way, then I don’t care a damn what the Greens say about the car,” said the native of Lower Bavaria and then said: “They should stay at home and in the past they said: And fotz dei Goaß”. .

Aiwanger saying triggers criticism: “And fotz dei Goaß”

The chairman of the Bavarian SPD, Florian von Brunn, found these statements “completely wrong”. On Twitter he wrote: “Embarrassing that the deputy prime minister is representing Bavaria.” Von Brunn, who the SPD is running as the top candidate for the state elections in October, translated Aiwanger’s “Goass” statement with misogyny: “Means: nerve not , go home and beat up your wife.” Other social media users made similar commentsa channel of the public service format Funk also took up the accusation accordingly.

“Inconsequential” Aiwanger debate: “Neither misogyny nor animal cruelty”

But did Aiwanger really cross a line with this saying? The Association for the Promotion of Bavarian Language and Dialects finds the debate “irrelevant” and explained at the request of Merkur.de: “It means sensual translated You can forget that, it doesn’t work (like this)..” According to the dialect experts, Aiwanger’s statement has “neither to do with misogyny nor with animal cruelty”.

The fact that the association is familiar with language and dialect becomes clear when a speaker explains the terms. “It’s interesting that ‘fotz’, like the English ‘face’, have the same origin and mean the face,” he explained. “By the way, ‘Goaß’ is called ‘Geiß’ in South German High German, ‘goat’ in English, in Dutch ‘Geit’, even the Slavic ‘kosa’ or ‘koza’ sounds more similar than the North German word ‘Ziege’.” (as)