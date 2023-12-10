MYou don’t have to admit mistakes publicly and be celebrated for them – you have to recognize them and eliminate them. It remains to be seen how the SPD and the traffic light it leads will deal with the threat from Russia in the future and how they will take on more responsibility and show leadership in the world. Because the social democratic world remains full of contradictions. We will not be able to protect ourselves from Moscow’s imperialism through disarmament.

A permanent task

On the other hand, the Russian war of conquest is not a new emergency, but rather an ongoing task that cannot be used to undermine the debt brake again. What is needed here is not a culture of pressure-filled red-green-yellow savings that has a short shelf life, but rather a new way of thinking with an eye on the challenges.

Yes, many countries are looking at Germany; Due to its position and weight, it has what it takes to be a role model. But this country should not be a model for deindustrialization and dependency. A sustainable energy transition must not lead to new weakness. And the need for skilled workers does not justify uncontrolled mass immigration. Unfortunately, only the words are big at the moment. This ranges from migration policy to the fight against extremism to support for Ukraine.

Take the state authorities seriously

It does not help the invaded country when Germany generously promotes a world order based on the Charter of the United Nations, of which Russia is still a permanent member of the Security Council. We are by no means providing Ukraine with everything we can and what it needs. So you shouldn’t act like that.

A start would be, before the world is saved, a rules-based and values-based domestic policy: taking state authorities seriously, enforcing exit obligations, not indiscriminately naturalizing people, taking action against violence, but upholding freedom of expression. There is enough to do.