George Anastasiadis

Federal Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) wants to free citizens from “cold progression”, but the coalition partners are stonewalling. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

The SPD and the Greens were not able to push through direct tax increases in the coalition negotiations. Having prevented a further increase in the already record-high taxes for citizens worldwide is the FDP’s most important traffic light trophy – and at the same time their life insurance. But now the liberal Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner has to fight against his coalition partners’ plans for a tax increase through the back door: The SPD and the Greens reject Lindner’s plan to soften the “cold progression” – they want the state to use that unjustified part of the additional tax revenue which can be traced back to purely inflation-related increases in income.

It is about a double-digit billion amount. Because inflation is galloping and incomes are bloating without purchasing power increasing, more and more average earners are getting into high tax brackets that were originally intended only for top earners. The state has to give back the overpaid money to the hard-working people. After all, they have already been hit hard by skyrocketing energy costs. The accusation that he was helping the super-rich was rightly refuted by Lindner in advance by leaving the parameters unchanged for those who pay tax on the wealthy.

It’s true: In this tense situation, the state has to give low earners the most support. But it is irritating how much the SPD and Greens narrow their view of the recipients of state transfer payments, to the point of trying to exempt recipients who are not willing to work from sanctions. After all, concerns are also growing among average earners and in the middle class. The state must not enrich itself from them. And those who work must not be forgotten by politicians.