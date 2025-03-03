SPCthe Spanish consumer electronics brand, will bid for Telecare Public Services Awards. “In the Institutional part We are working in different ranges of devices to qualify for public tenders, “he advanced Teresa Acha-ForeaCEO of the Alavesa company, in a presentation held within the framework of the MWC 2025.

In conversation with electionomista.esthe directive has detailed that the company is currently selling telephone operators and corporate customers. Apart from these segments, it also has the line of retail allocated to the private client, which represents 50% of its turnover.

To these income ways he wants to add a institutional business value your experience in the telecare sector. In the past, SPC collaborated with Once and Telefónica in the design of devices for older people and with disabilities.

In its last fiscal year, closed on September 30, 2024, the company billed 33 million euros4% more. The company has about 80 workers and is in benefits, as detailed by the CEO. SPC has headquarters in Vitoria, Lisbon, Paris and Shenzhen (China); In this last city focuses its production.

New ‘smartphones’

On the other hand, the brand has taken advantage of the Mobile to present the SPC Zeus 2 Pro and the SPC Zeus 2its new generation of smartphones that updates the previous model released in 2022.

Both terminals have two physical buttons on the front to respond and finish calls quickly, without relying on the touch screen. They also integrate an interface adapted to the visual needs of the elderly, with large icons, and a Integrated SOS button.

The Zeus 2.0 will be launched in Aprilas Acha-Forea has advanced. Subsequently other releases will arrive, among which has cited a smartwatch.

SPC Care evolves

In parallel, the company has also presented the new functionality of its app SPC Care. This application allows caregivers and family members to assume remote control of the older person. Among other options, SPC Care includes Spam protection, user location and security notices.

The brand has created a new solution that allows Program medication taking reminders. The process is simple: the caregiver fills a template specifying the name of the medicine, the dose, frequency and time. Once the alert is scheduled, the user senior Receive a call that warns you at the right time about the medication that must be supplied.

To transform textual instructions into a voice message, the firm uses technology TTS (Text-to-Speech)a system that uses artificial intelligence techniques and natural language processing to convert the text written into spoken words.