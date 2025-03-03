SPCthe Spanish consumer electronics brand, has taken advantage of the MWC 2025 To launch your new generation of smartphones thought for older people. The SPC Zeus 2 Pro and the SPC Zeus 2 update the previous model launched in 2022 with improvements to make life more bearable to the senior.

Both models have two physical buttons on the front to respond and finish calls quickly, without relying on the touch screen. They also integrate an interface adapted to the visual needs of the elderly, with large icons, and a Integrated SOS button.

Both smartphones They will be launched in April, as detailed by the CEO of PSC, Teresa Acha-Forea. Subsequently other releases will arrive, including a smartwatch.

“In the Institutional part We are working in different ranges of devices to opt for public tenders, “he advanced. The company develops devices for private companies with RSC programs, public or private residences and institutional programs oriented of the elderly.

SPC Care evolves

In parallel, the company based in Álva (Basque Country) has presented the new functionality of its Telecare app SPC Care. This application allows caregivers and family members to assume remote control of the older person. Among other options, SPC Care includes Spam protection, user location and security notices.

The brand has created a new solution that allows Program medication taking reminders. The process is simple: the caregiver fills a template specifying the name of the medicine, the dose, frequency and time. Once scheduled and the time comes, the user senior Receive a phone call that warns you about the medication that must be supplied.

To transform textual instructions into a voice message, SPC Care uses technology TTS (Text-to-Speech)a system that uses artificial intelligence techniques and natural language processing to convert the text written into spoken words.