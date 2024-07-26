Todd MacFarlane – creator of Spawn – he said that the first draft of the film script for the movie live action dedicated to the character is complete and that it is absolutely a product for an adult audience and not censored.

Let us remember that the first movie The live-action Spawn hit theaters in 1997 and was designed to appeal to younger audiences, with very little violence. The film received largely negative reviews.

Recently, the Producer Jason Blum posted the first page of the script on his social media accounts, revealing the film’s title: King Spawn. King Spawn is an ongoing comic book series, released in 2021, that stars the original Spawn, Al Simmons, and follows his journey as he finds his place in the war between Heaven and Hell.