There is new news about the next movie of Spawn by Todd McFarlane. The creator said, in an interview, that this will be a bigger-budget movie with top-tier talent. During their conversation, the topic of the beloved ’90s franchise had to come up. Long ago, McFarlane argued that his draft Spawn it would be a smaller scale matter.

However, the success of several more “mature” comic book properties has changed things a bit. From previous reports of Jamie Foxx’s involvement to today’s statements, things are looking bright for the movie. Spawn.

“My original plan has been hampered a bit,” revealed McFarlane. “One has to deal with a lot, given the circumstances in Hollywood. None of that should surprise you. But when you start bringing in top-tier people. And we’re bringing top-notch people. Not just one, but several top-notch people. And, this is going to continue to grow. You’re going to sell it to a studio, and then it’s going to grow some more. What they’re not going to want to make is a cheap, low-budget movie with all these big names. That is not the reason why they are interested. They are not looking for a grand extravagance. But, they’re not looking at an $8 million budget for a horror movie either.”

“Then the part where I have to be realistic is, once someone says yes, we take all these people and a decent amount of money, there’s a chance they’ll buy multiple movies up front,” he continued. “They are not going to want a rookie director. That’s the piece, if I have a concern, that’s it.

If I were the CEO, if I was practical about it, I wouldn’t take that deal either… They’re going to have a lot at risk because of the deal we cut with them. They’re going to want it back, they’re going to want a professional director… I knew that was part of reality.”

what else is going on with Spawn? “I think it’s between The Boys and a traditional horror movie. We have a different group of people on board who may not be as dark as I am,” McFarlane said.

“If you ask me, it would make it ugly, dark, it would make children cry. But the play that we’re trying, and we’ll see if it works, and we’ll know by the end of the year, is that we’re making a big pitch of what we think we can achieve in Hollywood. If we can pull it off, it’s going to be a huge financial success, and once you get into those conversations, they’re going to want to do it in a way that they can recoup their investment.”

Fountain: comic book