The deal was reportedly closed last week; the brewery’s marketing head talks about giving fans “unique opportunities”

A Spaten and UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) have entered into a partnership so that the brand will become the organization’s official beer in Brazil. The information is from the blog On the MMA Gridfrom the news portal UOL.

A head Spaten’s marketing department in Brazil, Carolina Caracas Gargionedeclared to the blog of UOL that the objective is to provide fans “not just epic fights that will be remembered, but also unique opportunities to celebrate”.

The agreement between Spaten and UFC should also include promotions in the arenas at events and the creation of original content for the digital channels of the world’s main MMA competition.