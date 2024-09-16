Spataro and the justice reform that Landini could have written

LISTEN TO THE COLUMN “PINOCCHIO” EVERY DAY ON RADIO LOMBARDIA (100.3), ON AIR AT 7.15 PM DURING THE ANALYSIS PROGRAM “PANE AL PANE” AND REPLAYED THE NEXT DAY AT 6.45 AM



On Friday evening I had the opportunity – for which, as always, I thank the Democratic Party – to moderate a debate on justice with Debora Serracchiani and Armando Spataro. The latter is a former prosecutor, who also passed through the Milan Prosecutor’s Office. The topic of justice, obviously, is always rather slippery on the left. While the right is united, on the left there are differences of thought, which however unite on the no to the separation of careers. A topic, that of the separation of careers, that is, judges on one side and prosecutors on the other (and not all together passionately as now), which is very divisive on the left.

There are those who think, and I am among them, that there is nothing wrong in saying that the investigator must be an investigator and nothing else, and the judge only a judge and nothing else. Then there are those, like Debora Serracchiani, who are still against separation but explain that the Democratic Party has a whole series of proposals on justice.

Furious Spataro disturbs Falcone and Borsellino

And then, then there’s Armando Spataro. For him, obviously, the entire package of reforms of the majority is unacceptable, and he has the right to think so. For him, the prosecutors, except for a few, very few cases, never make mistakes. If you point out to him that prosecutors do indeed make mistakes, as in the Eni Nigeria case, he raises his finger and says with annoyance: yes, but only once. If you point out to him that even classified trial documents are passed on to journalists or lawyers, or the police force, or prosecutors, and that the latter certainly sometimes pass on documents that they shouldn’t, he screams and shouts and threatens to leave the debate. On the separation of careers he says that even Falcone and Borsellino would have been against itbecause he and Falcone were about to write a book about it, and that Borsellino often switched between prosecutor and judge and prosecutor.

Justice reform? For Spataro it is not necessary

And his proposals on justice reform? They did not arrive because – simply – justice in Italy is fine as it is, and at most we need to hire more judges, more prosecutors, more clerks, more of everything. In practice, the solution to judicial problems in Italy is the we could have asked Landini and it would have been the same.