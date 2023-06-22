Thursday, June 22, 2023
Spas | This is the new sauna section of Allas Sea Pool: sauna with a view, luxury heater and “smart lockers”

June 22, 2023
in World Europe
Spas | This is the new sauna section of Allas Sea Pool: sauna with a view, luxury heater and “smart lockers”

The sauna building of Allas Sea Pool was damaged when a cruise ship crashed into it last year. The new facilities include, for example, a 30-seat sauna with a view.

Sea spa The Sea Pool opens a new world of saunas on Midsummer’s Eve. With the renovation, there are five different saunas in addition to three swimming pools.

The urban spa located in Helsinki’s Kauppatori the sauna building was damaged in January of last year, when the cruise ship Viking Gabriella hit it. According to the spa company, the building split in two in the collision.

In the renovation that lasted for the second year, in addition to the saunas, changing rooms and cooling rooms were renewed.

The new panoramic sauna is designed for 30 people. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Thursday in the morning, the pool at the Sea Pool smells like a housing fair: new, rough and fresh.

The highlight of the newly completed sauna world is the 30-seat panoramic sauna, with a large window offering a view of the sea. In the sauna, you don’t throw the slush on the stove, but it is dosed by pressing a button attached to the board structures. On special occasions, you can also get sauna scents from the button.

With the button system, it can be prevented that lust throwers are not able to smoke other people out with continuous, loud splashes, laughs the operational director of Helsinki Pools Oy Emilia Alatalo. This will especially please international tourists who are not necessarily so used to saunas.

The new sauna offers a view of the sea. Allas Sea Pool’s saunas are mixed saunas. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

In the new sauna of Allas Sea Pool, you “throw” a slushy by pressing a button. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

In the middle of the sauna is a large heater, manufactured by Harvia’s German subsidiary EOS. CEO of Harvia Matias Järnefeltin according to EOS stoves are “the Rolls-Royce of the sauna world”. A heater designed for professional use is approximately 4–8 times more efficient than a regular heater.

The renovated sea spa also has a unisex changing room in connection with the subscription sauna, as well as “smart lockers” that recognize peak congestion. In this case, the employee can direct the customer to wider waters, so to speak, from the cashier.

The new dressing rooms are more spacious than the previous ones. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

At the request of the visitors, the concrete lane running next to the wall of the building will be heated in the future in winter. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Tub Sea Pool’s parent company Nordic Urban has applied to the city of Helsinki for an extension of the spa operation, as its fixed-term lease expires at the end of 2030.

CEO of Nordic Urban Raoul Grünstein not only wants to make Allas Sea Pool a permanent oasis for Katajanokka, but also hopes to expand the property. According to him, about 800,000 visitors visit the spa every year, of which about a quarter use the spa services.

“We will probably find out in August whether Allas is here to stay.”

Allas Sea Pool’s heaters and pools are heated with renewable energy. Harvia acted as Altaa’s sauna world partner. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Altaa’s shower facilities have also been renovated. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

With these prospects, Nordic Urban’s spas will also spread to Espoo, Turku and Oulu in the coming years. In addition, according to Grünstein, the company has more than 20 planned projects in European cities, five of which may move forward already this year.

In connection with the renovation, the terrace in front of the sand area was also expanded. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Correction June 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.: It has been clarified that the unisex changing room is connected to the subscription sauna.

