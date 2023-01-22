Spas | The legendary spa is decaying empty in Oulu – This is how Eden became an outcast that no one wants

In Oulu, it is hoped that even the hotel rooms of the spa would be opened.

Eden of Oulu still stands in its dark-looking place at Nallikari. A legendary spa hotel closed down a good year ago, when the S group decided to empty the pools and turn off the lights.

A new operator had to be found quickly, but it has been quiet. According to Capman, the investment company that owns the hotel property, there is nothing new to report.

“We hold negotiations all the time and strive to get a solution that would be good for all parties,” says Capmanin Pirjo Ojanperä.

According to Ojanperä, the time could not be more uncertain for new spa investments. During the year, crisis after crisis has erupted: the coronavirus, the war in Ukraine, the electricity crisis and rising interest rates.

Eden of Oulu closed its doors before Christmas 2021. The S group hotel company Sokotel did not renew its lease and Break Sokos Hotel Eden became history.

Eden came to the S group in 2006. Before that, the hotel was part of the Holiday Club chain.

Eden in Oulu rose to fame as the paradise of depressed Finland in the 1990’s. Opened in 1989 at the height of the boom, the spa was marketed as the first subtropical spa.

The pool area had real palm trees and leafy trees and a shelter for dozens of parrots. Eden also featured the first large slides, the likes of which had not been seen in spas before.

After Eden in Oulu, leisure spas were quickly opened elsewhere: Nokian Eden was completed in 1990 and Vuokatti’s Katinkulta in 1991.

During the depression years, many spas changed owners, but there were enough customers.

Holiday Club ran Eden in Oulu in the early 2000s.

Customers was also so abundant in Oulu’s Eden that at the beginning of the millennium the hotel was expanded. However, the renovation of the spa was never started.

The S chain didn’t start the renewal either. A possible new operator will now have to be the first to take responsibility for extensive repair work.

CEO of Oulu tourism Yrjötapio Kivisaari wants to focus on the positive aspects.

“Luckily, Nallikari is not dying, even if an operator cannot be found in Eden yet. The area is being developed at a fast pace right now, and new services will be added there.”

The city has no options in the Edenin issue that it could consider. If a massive spa hotel property remains a corpse on the beach, then it remains. Since the building complex is owned by Capman, it alone makes the decisions.

I miss you In Kivisaaari’s opinion, the situation is that so many hotel rooms that were previously in use are now out of the game. More accommodation capacity has been sorely needed in Oulu for a long time.

As one possibility, Kivisaari sees that a new operator could initially open only a hotel on the property in Eden.

“We get asked and asked for a spa a lot, and that’s a big reason to come to Oulu and Nallikari on vacation. It has been an absolute attraction factor in Oulu, but understandably right now it is expensive to operate.”

Finland other spa hotels are doing well right now. From the almost complete stop of the Corona era, we have returned to approximately the level of 2019.

The most recent numbers of overnight stays do not yet include December’s figures, but according to Matkailu- ja restaurantpalvelut Mara ry’s estimate, last year’s Christmas season almost reached the level of the peak years before the pandemic.

“The Christmas season went well and there were people in the tourist centers during Christmas and New Year. At least we’re getting close to 2019’s figures in the number of overnight stays,” says Mara’s CEO Timo Lappi.

Tourism in Lapland has also been in full swing again after the pandemic. There have been enough foreign customers in particular, as in the peak years.

In spas, on the other hand, the share of foreign customers has halved since 2019. The figures show the disappearance of Russian tourists.

The deteriorating economic situation of Finnish consumers is usually quickly visible in the tourism industry. According to Lapland, domestic spa hotels may still be strong in a recession.

“Local spas can grow in popularity because people don’t have the money to go far, but they want a break from everyday life.”

Lappi hopes that an operator will soon be found for Eden in Oulu. It is expensive to keep a large property empty for a long time.

“It is also important in terms of tourism in Oulu.”

