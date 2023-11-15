Spas | Embarrassing eroticism plagues customers at the Flamingo spa

On the adult side of the Flamingo Spa, there are sometimes displays of affection between couples, which may make other customers feel uncomfortable.

Weather are cooling down, the evenings are getting darker and many are now heading to enjoy the warmth of the spas.

However, the warm atmosphere can also be seen in spas in a slightly awkward way, namely in the form of abundant mumbling between couples.

HS has received observations from readers, according to which, at least in the adult side of Flamingo Spa, which operates in Vantaa in connection with shopping center Jumbo, such troubling situations occur regularly. Often it may be, for example, touching or excessively passionate kissing.

We asked Flamingo’s CEO about it From Sanna Himberg, who recognizes the phenomenon but reminds that something similar probably happens in other spas as well. He wanted HS’s questions in writing and only answered them by email.

Himberg’s according to Flamingo, situations perceived as erotic occur especially in the adult spa intended for adults.

“From time to time, we have noticed that in the adult spa side, couples may be especially attracted by the warmth and relaxed atmosphere of the spa, and this leads to visible displays of love,” he writes.

According to Himberg, situations similar to customer feedback come up to the spa “randomly”.

According to Himberg, if you find another customer’s behavior troublesome or disturbing, you can always tell the spa’s employees on the spot. According to him, on the adult side, there are orderlies in addition to the regular staff.

According to Himberg, if necessary, the staff can discuss the matter with people who are behaving in a disruptive manner and ask them to stop their behavior that violates etiquette.

But where are the boundaries of good behavior when visiting a spa? Can a couple enjoying a date night show each other any closer attention in the pool?

“Certainly, the closeness can be seen, you can be close and even kiss and kiss, but with respect to other customers,” Himberg answers.

“You can’t go any further than that.”

It is also good to keep in mind other things that belong to swimming etiquette. Previously, HS has written, for example about orthodox washing before entering the pool.

Other customers must also be taken into account with good behavior, and not for example side by side water running, shaving or sexual harassment in swimming pools and spas look good.