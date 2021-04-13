The Moscow football club “Spartak” for the insults made by the fans against the goalkeeper of “Lokomotiv” Marinato Guilherme at the derby on April 11, was punished by holding one home match without spectators conditionally and a fine of 500 thousand rubles. This was announced on April 13 by the head of the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Russian Football Union (FTC RFU) Artur Grigoryants.

“Spartak” for racial insults by fans of the goalkeeper of “Lokomotiv” Guilherme was punished with a fine of 500 thousand rubles and one home match without spectators conditionally with a probationary period until the end of the 2021/22 season “, – he was quoted as saying “Sport-Express”…

Guilherme himself was also punished with a fine of 50 thousand rubles for provocative gestures directed at the stands of Spartak fans. In addition, the player was suspended for two matches.

The match within the 25th round of the Russian championship between Lokomotiv and Spartak ended on April 11 with the victory of the red-greens with a score of 2: 0.

The railroad workers opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, after striker Francois Camano closed the pass from his attacking partner Fyodor Smolov. Smolov scored the second goal against the opponent.

Fans of “Spartak” and “Lokomotiv” during the match staged a fight on the podium – for this the clubs were fined 100 thousand rubles. They will have to pay the same amount for profanity.

In addition, for the fact that Spartak fans used pyrotechnics, the club was ordered to pay 30 thousand rubles.

This is not the first case of a conflict between Spartak fans and the Lokomotiv goalkeeper. Earlier, in March and August 2020, as well as in 2017, Spartak had already been punished for their fans who chanted offensive chants at Guilherme.