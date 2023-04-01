“Spartak” tied with “Akhmat” with a score of 0:0 in the RPL match, Promes was injured

Spartak Moscow played a draw with Akhmat Grozny in the match of the 21st round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Moscow at the Otkritie Bank Arena stadium and ended with the score 0:0. During the second half, Red and White forward Quincy Promes was injured after playing just four minutes.

Thus, after 21 matches, Spartak is third in the RPL standings with 41 points. Akhmat is in sixth place with 33 points.

In the next round, the red-and-whites will take on Dynamo Moscow, and Akhmat will take on Ural from Yekaterinburg. Both meetings will take place on 8 April.