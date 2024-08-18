Spartak thrashed Fakel at home in RPL match

Moscow’s Spartak crushed Voronezh’s Fakel on its home field in the fifth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The match took place on Sunday, August 18, and ended with a score of 3:0 in favor of the hosts. The winners’ goals were scored by Manfred Ugalde, Srdjan Babic and Ezequiel Barco, who converted a penalty.

Spartak scored 10 points and moved up to fourth place in the championship. Fakel is at the bottom of the standings with one point.

Spartak will play away against Zenit from St. Petersburg in the next round on August 24. Fakel will host Orenburg at home on the same day.