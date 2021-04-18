Moscow “Spartak” suffered a crushing defeat from “Ufa” in the match of the 26th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place in Moscow and ended with a score of 0: 3 in favor of the guests. Ufa midfielder Vladislav Kamilov opened the scoring in the 45th minute. On 54 minutes, the guests’ advantage was increased by defender Filip Mrzlyak. In the 87th minute Kamilov converted the penalty.

Thus, after 26 matches, “Spartak” takes third place in the RPL standings, gaining 47 points. Ufa is an outsider in the RPL and is in 14th place in the play-off zone. The team has 20 points. Zenit St. Petersburg is in the lead with 55 points.

In the next round, Spartak will play at home with CSKA Moscow, and Ufa with Sochi. Both meetings will take place on April 25th.