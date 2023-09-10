General Director of Spartak Malyshev said that Promes has not yet received Russian citizenship

General Director of Spartak Oleg Malyshev commented on the situation with the acquisition of Russian citizenship by the Dutch legionnaire of the Moscow club Quincy Promes. His words convey “RB Sport”.

Malyshev said that Promes has not yet received Russian citizenship. He said that at the moment another process is underway, which is related to obtaining a passport for the player.

On June 19, the court sentenced Promes in absentia to 18 months in prison. The 31-year-old attacker was found guilty of involvement in the armed attack and stabbing of his cousin. The footballer continues to play for the Moscow team and plans to appeal the verdict.

Promes returned to Spartak in February 2021. Before that, he played for the red and white from 2014 to 2018. With the team, he became the champion of Russia, winner of the country’s Cup and Super Cup.