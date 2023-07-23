Spartak defeated Orenburg in the first round of the RPL with a score of 3: 2, Daniil Khlusevich made a double

Moscow “Spartak” defeated “Orenburg” in the match of the first round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Moscow at the Otkritie Bank Arena stadium and ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of the hosts. In the 45th minute, the red and white midfielder Victor Moses opened the scoring. In the 50th minute, forward Dmitry Vorobyov equalized. In the 67th minute, Orenburg took the lead thanks to a goal from midfielder Cesar Florentin. Midfielder Daniil Khlusevich equalized in the 76th minute. In the first minute added to the second half, he made a double.

Last season, RPL Spartak took third place in the standings with 54 points. Orenburg was in seventh place with 46 points. Petersburg “Zenith” became the winner.

In the next round, Spartak will host Baltika Kaliningrad on July 31. “Orenburg” on the road will meet with Kazan “Rubin” the day before.