Thanks to Sobolev's double, Spartak defeated Dynamo in the Moscow derby in the RPL

Spartak snatched victory from Dynamo in the match of the 23rd round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The Moscow derby ended with a score of 2:1. The scoring was opened by Dynamo's Luis Chavez, who converted a penalty in the fifth minute. A double by Alexander Sobolev (74th and 88th minutes) helped Spartak escape defeat.

Thanks to the victory, Spartak scored 35 points and moved up to sixth place in the standings. Dynamo is in third place with 37 points.

Earlier it became known that the management of Spartak decided to fire head coach Guillermo Abascal. It was noted that the Spaniard would leave the club next week regardless of the result of the derby.