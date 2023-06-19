Spartak announced that the footballer Promes will appeal against the verdict in the case of assault on his brother

The press service of the Moscow “Spartak” reacted to the verdict on the foreign striker of the team Quincy Promes in the case of attacking his cousin. This is reported Sport24.

Representatives of the red and white said that the court’s decision has not yet entered into force, and drew attention to the fact that the player has time to appeal the verdict. “We believe that the Promes side will exercise this right,” they stressed.

On June 19, an Amsterdam court sentenced Promes in absentia to 1.5 years in prison. The player was found guilty of involvement in the armed attack and stabbing of his cousin. Currently, the player is in Moscow.

Promes returned to Spartak in February 2021. Prior to that, he played for the red and white from 2014 to 2018, becoming the champion of Russia and the owner of the country’s Super Cup with the team.