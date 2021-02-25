Football club “Spartak” paid € 8.5 million to club “Ajax” for the transfer of football player Quincy Promes. On February 25, the managing director of Moscow “Spartak” Evgeny Melezhikov told about this to the publication “Sport-Express”…

Melezhikov noted that depending on the performance of the team, the football club “Ajax” may also receive bonuses, the amount of which has not been disclosed.

“Information about the lease is unreliable. Spartak immediately planned to arrange a full transfer. The payment will be split over all 3.5 years. Every six months we will pay funds for the transfer “, – quotes the managing director of FC” Spartak ” “Gazeta.ru”…

A day earlier, Promes, commenting on his move from Ajax Ajax to Spartak, said that he intends to get in shape playing for the Moscow club and get into his country’s national team for the European Championship.

On February 24, Ajax officially announced the sale of Promes to Spartak.

The 29-year-old Dutchman played for Spartak from 2014 to 2018. As part of the club, he became the champion of Russia and the owner of the country’s Super Cup. In August 2018, he signed a seven-year contract with the Spanish club Sevilla, but in 2019 he was bought by Ajax.