Spartak newcomer Abena promised to learn “Do you know” if the club wins the RPL

Surinamese newcomer to Moscow Spartak Myenty Abena made a promise in case the club wins the Russian Premier League (RPL). His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

The defender promised to learn the song “Do You Know” by singer MakSim. “On Friday I will start learning the language. It is important for me to start communicating in Russian,” Abena emphasized.

The Surinamese transferred to Spartak on August 16 from Hungarian Ferencvaros. The Transfermarkt portal estimates the cost of his transfer at 1.2 million euros.

Spartak has scored 15 points in eight rounds of the RPL this season. The team is in fifth place in the league table.