He Spartak Moscow has been interested in hiring Victor Orta as its new sports director. The Russian team wants to have the Madrid native who has a contract with Sevilla until 2026 and that he returned to Nervión in 2023 to replace Monchi.

Francis Cagigao and the Italian Mauro Leo These are other names that appear on the list of Spartak Moscow candidates according to Russian media reports. The Moscow team’s trial of Orta has existed As this media has learned, but the Sevilla manager is for now fully focused on continuing to carry out his work as sports director in Nervión.

Orta already knows Russian football. After his first stage at Sevilla working with Monchi, he was sports director of the Zenit Saint Petersburg. Russian football, however, is not going through its best moment now due to the war conflict that exists between Russia and Ukraine.