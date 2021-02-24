Ajax confirmed on Wednesday the transfer of forward Quincy Promes to Spartak Moscow for 8.5 million, which could amount to eleven with variables. The player is on his way to the Russian capital and the signing of the agreement is pending the medical examination, that will take place in the next few hours.

Promes, 29, trained in the Ajax youth academy and went through various Dutch clubs including Haarlem, Go Ahead Eagles and Twente, before first joining Spartak Moscow in 2014. There he exploited his career as a striker, where he won the Super Cup and the Super League, in addition to becoming the top scorer in the latter competition in the 2017/18 season.

He ended up at Sevilla a year later, but his performance did not meet expectations and he returned to Ajax in the 2019/20 season for 15.7 million euros, which would reach 17.2 in variables. In the club in Amsterdam scored 22 goals in 53 games and has been capped by “Oranje” 47 times. The forward’s march to Russia is marked by a controversy that occurred last year, when he was arrested in December and spent two days at the police station as a suspect in a stabbing that occurred last July.

The event took place during a family celebration in a warehouse owned by Promes located in Abcoude, a small town fourteen kilometers from Amsterdam. According to the local press, the footballer allegedly injured the victim in the leg with a knife, something that the player has denied at all times.. The case is still under investigation and the trial has yet to take place. Ajax coach Erik ten Hag had words of support for the footballer and said today, in the preview of the Europa League game against Lille, that Promes “did a fantastic job last year” and his return to Spartak Moscow “It’s a good move for him”.