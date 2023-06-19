The Russian top club Spartak Moscow is not (yet) dropping Quincy Promes after their star player was sentenced to a year and a half in prison on Monday morning for stabbing his cousin. A spokesperson for the club told Russian media: ,,The decision of the court has not yet entered into force and the player has time to appeal. We think that Promes will make use of this right.”

Spartak’s ex-captain Denis Gloesjakov, who played with Promes for four years between 2014 and 2018, also said: ,,The situation is unpleasant, but I don’t know the whole story and the truth. Quincy is an adult, he will understand this situation and have to make sure it goes without serious harm to him.”

Promes was told this morning that he must go to prison for eighteen months for aggravated assault. The Spartak Moscow attacker stabbed his cousin in July 2020 after an argument over a stolen necklace. Promes' lawyer Robert Malewicz immediately announced that he would appeal. According to him, Promes denies the stabbing, and Malewicz doubts whether tapped conversations should have been used in this case.

Much more severe punishment is imminent

Promes (31 years old, 50-time international) was tapped in another investigation in which he is suspected of drug trafficking. He would be involved in the import of more than 1300 kilos of cocaine. In that investigation, the stabbing happened ‘coincidentally’ in a tapped telephone conversation. That drug investigation is a much bigger problem for Promes because he can be punished many times more severely than the one and a half years he now has for aggravated assault.

Spartak Moscow has never dropped Promes so far. A Russian passport was even applied for for the very successful attacker there, but that has failed so far. With that passport, Promes would become elusive for the Dutch judiciary because Russia does not extradite any nationals. Because there is currently no extradition between Russia and the Netherlands due to the war with Ukraine, Promes is also now relatively safe. On the basis of his work permit, he can stay in Russia. Promes' contract runs until the end of 2024. He came over from Ajax in 2021 after he was also active for Spartak between 2014 and 2018.

As soon as Spartak wanted to get rid of him, problems would arise for Promes, because then he would also have to leave the country. The footballer has been spotted internationally due to the fact that he is a suspect in a drug case. He can therefore be arrested in many places in the world and handed over to the Dutch judiciary.

