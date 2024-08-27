Spartak lost to Makhachkala Dynamo with a score of 0:1 in the Russian Cup match

Moscow’s Spartak lost to Makhachkala’s Dynamo in the third round of the Russian Cup group stage, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The meeting took place in Moscow at the Lukoil Arena stadium and ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the guests. The only goal was scored by striker Gamid Agalarov in the 14th minute, converting a penalty.

In the fourth round, Spartak will host Samara’s Krylia Sovetov on September 19. Dynamo Makhachkala will also play Dynamo Moscow at home the day before.

Dynamo Makhachkala is a newcomer to the Russian Premier League (RPL). The team is the leader in Group A of the Russian Cup with six points. Spartak is in second place, having the same number of points, but inferior in additional indicators.