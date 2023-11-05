Lokomotiv drew with Spartak in the RPL match, Khlusevich was sent off

Moscow “Lokomotiv” played a draw with the capital’s “Spartak” in the match of the 14th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Moscow at the RZD Arena stadium and ended with a score of 1:1. In the 39th minute, the red-whites remained in the minority: midfielder Daniil Khlusevich was sent off for a last-resort foul. In the 53rd minute, Spartak took the lead thanks to a goal from midfielder Anton Zinkovsky. Ten minutes later, striker Artem Dzyuba equalized the score.

Thus, after 14 matches, Lokomotiv ranks sixth in the standings with 21 points. “Spartak” is in fifth place, having the same number of points, but inferior in additional indicators. Krasnodar is in the lead with 31 points.

In the next match, Lokomotiv will host Akhmat Grozny on November 11. Spartak will also play at home against Rostov a day later.