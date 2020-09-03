Spartak midfielder Guus Thiel has moved to Germany’s Freiburg. This is reported on the official website Moscow team.

The Dutchman signed a one-year lease with the team, with the option of extending for another year. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed. Spartak wished the midfielder good luck in the Bundesliga.

Thiel has played three matches in the Russian Premier League (RPL) this season. Twice the player came on as a substitute in the 90th minute of the match. In the game of the sixth round against Arsenal (2: 1), the Dutchman appeared on the field at the end of an hour of the meeting, but after 12 minutes he was replaced due to injury.

The Dutchman moved to the Russian club in the summer of 2019 from AZ Alkmaar for 16 million euros. This is a record transfer in the history of Spartak.