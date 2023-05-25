On May 24, the RFU Control and Disciplinary Committee issued a decision on the case of offensive gestures in the Spartak derby – CSKA (2: 1), which took place as part of the 28th round of the RPL. Red-and-white striker Alexander Sobolev has been suspended for four matches for an obscene gesture towards the defender of the army team, Willian Roshi. The Brazilian’s red card has been cancelled.

At the 65th minute of the meeting, Sobolev defiantly grabbed his groin in front of Rosha lying on the lawn. The Brazilian, trying to draw the attention of the judges to the episode, repeated this, and then both players received direct red cards. CSKA Communications Director Kirill Breido later explained that Rosha was correcting his shorts in this way.

As a result, Sobolev, who arrived at the meeting by metro, was disqualified for four matches. This is the maximum punishment under this article of the disciplinary regulation. Before that, the expert-judicial commission (ESC) determined that the Brazilian suffered undeservedly, his removal was canceled.

“I told you Willian is a good boy. He loves the club and would never do anything to hurt himself, he has a principle. But don’t you think that Sobolev’s disqualification for a gesture in the presence of children and women at the stadium should be more? Most importantly, justice understood that Willian was a victim in this case, ”Markos Tito, Willian Roshi’s agent, said in a conversation with Izvestia.

Spartak can file an appeal against the decision of the FTC on May 25. If she is not satisfied, then the forward will not play in the remaining two rounds with Nizhny Novgorod and Krylya Sovetov, as well as two matches of the next season.

