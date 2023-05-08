Spartak forward Alexander Sobolev criticized naturalized Brazilians from Zenit

Forward of the Moscow “Spartak” Alexander Sobolev criticized the Brazilian players “Zenith” Malcolm and Claudinho who received Russian citizenship. This is reported “RB Sport”.

The Russian called the naturalized football players tough provocateurs. “They were allowed to behave this way – they do. They were lifted to the skies, they hover somewhere in the clouds in Russia – you can’t touch them, you can’t say anything, ”said Sobolev.

According to the striker, Malcom constantly provoked Spartak players in the match of the 26th round of the Russian Premier League on May 7. “When they scored, Malcolm ran up to me, Quincy Promes, our other guys and said that today they would become champions, something else – some unpleasant things,” Sobolev added.

The meeting of “Spartak” against “Zenith” ended with the victory of the latter with a score of 3:2. This result allowed the blue-white-blue to become champions of Russia ahead of schedule.