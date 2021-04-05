Forward of Spartak and the Russian national team Alexander Sobolev in 2021 spends an average of 61 minutes of playing time on a goal. This is reported in Twitter red and white.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski takes the same amount of time to score one goal, while Barcelona captain Lionel Messi spends one more minute on a goal.

Sobolev also surpassed Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo (107 minutes per goal) and Atlético striker Luis Suarez (111 minutes). Karim Benzema from Real Madrid also needs more time to score (96 minutes).

Sobolev in 2021 played five matches in the Russian Premier League (RPL), in which he scored seven goals. He also has one unsuccessful game in the Russian Cup and one goal in two meetings with the Russian national team.