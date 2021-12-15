Moscow “Spartak” fired the Portuguese Ruy Vitoria from the post of head coach. This is reported on the official website teams.

The specialist’s departure became known on Wednesday, December 15th. The parties agreed to part by mutual agreement, the club said in a statement.

On December 13, it was reported that the change of the head coach in the team would be discussed at a meeting of the board of directors of Spartak. In the course of it, they also had to evaluate Vitoria’s work at the post.

The final match of the autumn part of the championship against Sochi was lost by the red and white under the guidance of the Portuguese specialist. However, they successfully performed in the Europa League, guaranteeing their participation in the playoffs of the tournament.

The specialist has led the Moscow team since May 21, 2021, he is also known for his work in a number of Portuguese clubs: Benfica, Pacos de Ferreira and others.